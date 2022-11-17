Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Acquires 124 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,494 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Westhampton Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Rollins Financial grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.1% in the first quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 1,263 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 4,077 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lowe’s Companies

In related news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total transaction of $2,521,205.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,696,882.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. BNP Paribas lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $159.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Lowe’s Companies to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $233.38.

LOW traded down $8.78 during trading on Thursday, hitting $206.35. The stock had a trading volume of 73,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,773,851. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $193.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $192.35. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.12 and a twelve month high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.18. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 155.26%. The firm had revenue of $23.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.10%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

See Also

