Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) VP Timothy J. Aydt Sells 12,391 Shares

Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 12,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.15, for a total transaction of $1,513,560.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,047,478.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance
Shares of MPC stock opened at $117.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $55.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.26, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.61. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $59.55 and a 52 week high of $123.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.79.
Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This is an increase from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 13.18%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marathon Petroleum
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter worth $30,000. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Marathon Petroleum
Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Marathon Petroleum (MPC)
- The Next Catalyst For Mullen Automotive Stock Is December 23rd
- NVIDIA’s Rally Picks Up Pace Into Year End
- Nothing Micro About Super Micro Computer’s Price & Earnings Gains
- Should you still buy Chevron’s stock ex-dividend?
- Why Are Bears Still Going Short on AGNC Investment?
Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.