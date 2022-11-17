Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) VP Timothy J. Aydt Sells 12,391 Shares

Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 12,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.15, for a total transaction of $1,513,560.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,047,478.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of MPC stock opened at $117.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $55.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.26, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.61. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $59.55 and a 52 week high of $123.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.79.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This is an increase from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 13.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marathon Petroleum

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MPC shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $116.00 to $131.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $119.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum to $129.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.71.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter worth $30,000. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

