Manchester United (MANU) to Release Earnings on Friday

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 18th.

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $148.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.50 million. Manchester United had a negative net margin of 19.22% and a negative return on equity of 22.28%. On average, analysts expect Manchester United to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Manchester United stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.85. The stock had a trading volume of 12,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,235. Manchester United has a 52-week low of $10.41 and a 52-week high of $16.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.32 and a 200 day moving average of $12.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.48.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Manchester United in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Manchester United by 4,255.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,234 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Manchester United by 1,267.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 6,035 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Manchester United during the second quarter worth $90,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Manchester United during the third quarter worth $181,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Manchester United by 126.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 69,461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. It operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. The company develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

