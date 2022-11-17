MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) Shares Sold by Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft lessened its holdings in MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s holdings in MakeMyTrip were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 86.1% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,748 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip in the 1st quarter worth approximately $360,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in MakeMyTrip by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Barings LLC bought a new position in MakeMyTrip during the 2nd quarter worth $392,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MakeMyTrip in the second quarter worth $514,000. Institutional investors own 39.99% of the company’s stock.

MMYT has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of MakeMyTrip in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised shares of MakeMyTrip from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Macquarie initiated coverage on MakeMyTrip in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of MakeMyTrip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MakeMyTrip currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.60.

NASDAQ:MMYT opened at $29.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.93. MakeMyTrip Limited has a 52 week low of $20.06 and a 52 week high of $34.91.

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.

