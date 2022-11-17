MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB) Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSB – Get Rating) traded down 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $28.39 and last traded at $28.49. 16,960 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the average session volume of 13,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.55.

MainStreet Bancshares Stock Up 1.3 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $214.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.51.

MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.25. MainStreet Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 30.01%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

MainStreet Bancshares Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MainStreet Bancshares

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from MainStreet Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. MainStreet Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.89%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MNSB. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in MainStreet Bancshares by 14.5% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 397,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,060,000 after purchasing an additional 50,424 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in MainStreet Bancshares by 21.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 4,086 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MainStreet Bancshares by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Asset Management LLC now owns 262,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,988,000 after buying an additional 26,809 shares during the last quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC raised its stake in MainStreet Bancshares by 260.3% during the third quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 36,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 26,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in MainStreet Bancshares by 2.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 52,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. 45.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MainStreet Bancshares

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MainStreet Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, and professional service organizations. The company offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; business and consumer checking, interest-bearing checking, business account analysis, and other depository services; and cash management, wire transfer, check imaging, remote deposit capture, and courier services.

