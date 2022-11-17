Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MYTAY) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $4.20

Shares of Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MYTAY – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.20 and traded as low as $3.69. Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság shares last traded at $3.69, with a volume of 3,883 shares traded.

Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.20. The firm has a market cap of $760.17 million, a PE ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.66.

Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság provides fixed-line and mobile telecommunication services for residential and small business customers in Hungary, Bulgaria, Romania, and the Republic of North Macedonia. The company operates in MT-Hungary and North Macedonia segments. It offers TV distribution, information communication, and system integration services; mobile telecommunication services, such as prepaid and postpaid plans, data plans, TV, broadband, SMS, and phone services; internet and voice, Office 365, server and data park, and machine to machine services; and sells telecommunications network and equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.