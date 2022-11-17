Magyar Bancorp (NASDAQ:MGYR) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $12.14

Shares of Magyar Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGYR – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.14 and traded as high as $12.84. Magyar Bancorp shares last traded at $12.84, with a volume of 5,403 shares traded.

Magyar Bancorp Stock Down 0.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $90.95 million, a PE ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.59 and a 200-day moving average of $12.15.

Get Magyar Bancorp alerts:

Magyar Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Magyar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.26%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Magyar Bancorp

About Magyar Bancorp

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGYR. BHZ Capital Management LP raised its position in Magyar Bancorp by 106.3% during the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 25,831 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 13,311 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Magyar Bancorp by 76.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,318 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 7,067 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Magyar Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $56,000. M3F Inc. raised its position in Magyar Bancorp by 2.8% during the second quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 548,449 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,499,000 after purchasing an additional 14,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Magyar Bancorp by 2.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 127,572 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after buying an additional 3,319 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.21% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Magyar Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Magyar Bank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in New Jersey, the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including demand, savings, NOW, money market, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Magyar Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magyar Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.