Magyar Bancorp (NASDAQ:MGYR) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $12.14

Shares of Magyar Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGYR – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.14 and traded as high as $12.84. Magyar Bancorp shares last traded at $12.84, with a volume of 5,403 shares traded.
Magyar Bancorp Stock Down 0.2 %
The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $90.95 million, a PE ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.59 and a 200-day moving average of $12.15.
Magyar Bancorp Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Magyar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.26%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Magyar Bancorp
About Magyar Bancorp
Magyar Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Magyar Bank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in New Jersey, the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including demand, savings, NOW, money market, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
