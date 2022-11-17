Magyar Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGYR) Plans $0.08 None Dividend

Magyar Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGYR – Get Rating) declared a None dividend on Tuesday, November 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the bank on Tuesday, December 13th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 28th.

Magyar Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MGYR traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.81. The stock had a trading volume of 2,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,586. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.15. Magyar Bancorp has a 1-year low of $11.32 and a 1-year high of $13.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Magyar Bancorp

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Magyar Bancorp by 30.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 404,407 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,027,000 after purchasing an additional 93,508 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Magyar Bancorp by 2.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 127,572 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 3,319 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Magyar Bancorp by 699.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 102,189 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 89,409 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Magyar Bancorp by 76.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,318 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 7,067 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.21% of the company’s stock.

About Magyar Bancorp

Magyar Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Magyar Bank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in New Jersey, the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including demand, savings, NOW, money market, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

