Magna International (TSE:MG) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $75.64

Magna International Inc. (TSE:MG – Get Rating) (NYSE:MGA)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$75.64 and traded as high as C$85.49. Magna International shares last traded at C$84.25, with a volume of 865,853 shares traded.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MG shares. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Magna International to C$85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Magna International to C$62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price objective on Magna International to C$73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$76.80.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$72.63 and a 200-day moving average of C$75.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.55. The stock has a market capitalization of C$23.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.613 dividend. This is an increase from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.23%.

In other news, Senior Officer Matteo Del Sorbo sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$76.11, for a total transaction of C$380,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,369 shares in the company, valued at C$713,074.59.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

