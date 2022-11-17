MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Director Sells $92,414.00 in Stock

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) Director John L. Ocampo sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total transaction of $92,414.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 336,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,208,998.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

MTSI stock opened at $69.19 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.92. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.85 and a 12 month high of $80.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.24 and its 200 day moving average is $54.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 8.36 and a quick ratio of 7.18.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Benchmark downgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $55.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MACOM Technology Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.09.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTSI. Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,465,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,204,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 78,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,051,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,336,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,311,000 after purchasing an additional 67,917 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $537,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

