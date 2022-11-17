LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Holdings Raised by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 117.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,615 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,017 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $9,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SPC Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 2.1% during the first quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. City State Bank lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 6.2% in the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,705 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,812 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.6% during the first quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,225 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Down 3.0 %

LYB opened at $82.69 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.54. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $71.46 and a fifty-two week high of $117.22.

LyondellBasell Industries Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th were given a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. This is a positive change from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 36.87%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $97.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Vertical Research lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

