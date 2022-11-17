Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Price Target Cut to $11.00

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets to $11.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Daiwa Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential downside of 8.10% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Lyft from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Lyft in a research report on Friday, September 9th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Lyft from $32.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Lyft from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Lyft from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.21.
Lyft stock opened at $11.97 on Tuesday. Lyft has a 1-year low of $10.60 and a 1-year high of $51.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.
Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.
