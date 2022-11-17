Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Price Target Cut to $11.00

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets to $11.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Daiwa Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential downside of 8.10% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Lyft from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Lyft in a research report on Friday, September 9th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Lyft from $32.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Lyft from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Lyft from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.21.

Get Lyft alerts:

Lyft Stock Down 8.4 %

Lyft stock opened at $11.97 on Tuesday. Lyft has a 1-year low of $10.60 and a 1-year high of $51.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lyft

About Lyft

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LYFT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lyft by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,299,243 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $346,360,000 after acquiring an additional 323,178 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lyft by 6,332.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,725,173 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $154,421,000 after acquiring an additional 11,542,904 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Lyft by 46.4% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,470,972 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $248,485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050,430 shares during the period. Alphabet Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lyft in the third quarter valued at approximately $80,839,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lyft by 25.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,068,020 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $233,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249,383 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.49% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.