Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) Given New $18.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Oppenheimer to $18.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Oppenheimer’s target price indicates a potential upside of 287.10% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on LUMO. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Lumos Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lumos Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Lumos Pharma in a research note on Tuesday.

Lumos Pharma Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LUMO traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,760. Lumos Pharma has a 52-week low of $4.53 and a 52-week high of $10.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.18. The company has a market capitalization of $39.04 million, a PE ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lumos Pharma

Lumos Pharma Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Lumos Pharma in the second quarter valued at about $84,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lumos Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lumos Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lumos Pharma during the second quarter worth $27,000. 28.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lumos Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for rare diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate LUM-201 is an oral growth hormone secretagogue ibutamoren, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric growth hormone deficiency and other rare endocrine disorders.

