Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) Given New $18.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Oppenheimer to $18.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Oppenheimer’s target price indicates a potential upside of 287.10% from the company’s current price.
Several other brokerages have also recently commented on LUMO. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Lumos Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lumos Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Lumos Pharma in a research note on Tuesday.
Lumos Pharma Stock Performance
NASDAQ:LUMO traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,760. Lumos Pharma has a 52-week low of $4.53 and a 52-week high of $10.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.18. The company has a market capitalization of $39.04 million, a PE ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.07.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lumos Pharma
Lumos Pharma Company Profile
Lumos Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for rare diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate LUM-201 is an oral growth hormone secretagogue ibutamoren, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric growth hormone deficiency and other rare endocrine disorders.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lumos Pharma (LUMO)
- Is Advance Auto Parts a Buy After its Earnings Crash?
- BJ’s Wholesale Club: Beware The Sell-Side
- The Next Catalyst For Mullen Automotive Stock Is December 23rd
- NVIDIA’s Rally Picks Up Pace Into Year End
- Nothing Micro About Super Micro Computer’s Price & Earnings Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Lumos Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumos Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.