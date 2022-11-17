Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU) Given New $7.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by KeyCorp from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Cowen reduced their target price on Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $22.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $22.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lulu’s Fashion Lounge presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $12.64.

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Stock Down 12.2 %

LVLU stock opened at $5.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.74. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge has a 52 week low of $4.50 and a 52 week high of $21.29.

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge ( NASDAQ:LVLU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). Lulu’s Fashion Lounge had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 248.53%. The firm had revenue of $131.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.58 million. As a group, analysts predict that Lulu’s Fashion Lounge will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 25.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,979,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,476,000 after purchasing an additional 405,422 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 143.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 652,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,040,000 after acquiring an additional 384,735 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 630,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after acquiring an additional 120,985 shares in the last quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP lifted its position in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 227,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 16,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 105.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 132,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 68,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.14% of the company’s stock.

Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc operates as an online retailer of women's clothing, shoes, and accessories. The company offers dresses, tops, bottoms, bridal wear, intimates, swimwear, footwear, and accessories under the Lulus brand. It sells its products through owned media, which primarily consists of its website, mobile app, social media platforms, email, and SMS; and earned and paid media, as well as social media platforms.

