Lufax (NYSE:LU) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 954,438 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 14,982,066 shares.The stock last traded at $2.12 and had previously closed at $1.89.

A number of brokerages have commented on LU. China Renaissance downgraded shares of Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.10 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Lufax in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.40 target price for the company. Finally, CLSA upgraded shares of Lufax from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.83.

The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.41 and a 200 day moving average of $4.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a yield of 11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 12th. Lufax’s payout ratio is presently 30.93%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lufax by 1,344.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 5,299 shares during the period. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lufax during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lufax during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Lufax during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Lufax by 275.7% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 6,066 shares during the last quarter. 15.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

