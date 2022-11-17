LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) Stock Rating Lowered by UBS Group

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on LPLA. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $276.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $259.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup started coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $255.71.

NASDAQ LPLA opened at $218.42 on Thursday. LPL Financial has a 52 week low of $140.65 and a 52 week high of $271.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $239.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $212.01.

In related news, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.09, for a total transaction of $5,141,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,256,559.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPLA. Advisory Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 2,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $572,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $525,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

