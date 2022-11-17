LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) Price Target Raised to $285.00

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $276.00 to $285.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 30.48% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities raised their price objective on LPL Financial from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on LPL Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on LPL Financial from $212.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $259.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.71.

NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $218.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.94. LPL Financial has a 52 week low of $140.65 and a 52 week high of $271.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $239.01 and a 200 day moving average of $212.01.

In related news, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 20,000 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.09, for a total value of $5,141,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,256,559.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 2.4% during the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 8,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in LPL Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. XML Financial LLC acquired a new stake in LPL Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Argent Trust Co purchased a new position in LPL Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $694,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 172,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,572,000 after purchasing an additional 47,824 shares during the last quarter.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

