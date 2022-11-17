Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 83,552 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 18,623 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $14,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 49.1% during the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 114.3% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Lowe’s Companies

In related news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total transaction of $2,521,205.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,575 shares in the company, valued at $5,696,882.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 3.4 %

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $159.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $233.38.

Shares of LOW traded down $7.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $207.85. 162,511 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,773,851. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.15. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.12 and a fifty-two week high of $263.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $192.35.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $23.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 155.26% and a net margin of 8.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.73 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 33.10%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Further Reading

