Lone Star Friends Trust Buys 9,200 Shares of System1, Inc. (NYSE:SST) Stock

System1, Inc. (NYSE:SST – Get Rating) major shareholder Lone Star Friends Trust acquired 9,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.33 per share, for a total transaction of $39,836.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 5,622,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,343,649.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Lone Star Friends Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 16th, Lone Star Friends Trust acquired 9,258 shares of System1 stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.99 per share, for a total transaction of $46,197.42.

System1 Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of SST traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.16. The stock had a trading volume of 21 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,341. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.22 and its 200 day moving average is $8.36. System1, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.45 and a 12-month high of $37.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

System1 ( NYSE:SST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $219.80 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that System1, Inc. will post -1.71 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark reduced their target price on System1 from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on System1 from $19.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Bank of America cut System1 from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on System1 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On System1

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cannae Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in System1 during the 1st quarter valued at about $394,407,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in System1 during the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in System1 during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,145,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in System1 during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,514,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in System1 during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,438,000. 72.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

System1 Company Profile

System1, Inc develops technology and data science to operate responsive acquisition marketing platform. The company also operates a real-time coupon code search engine and directory that offers coupon destinations for online shoppers. It serves customers in the areas of health, subscription, finance, insurance, business and technology, travel, auto, and other direct-to-consumer businesses.

See Also

