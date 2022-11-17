Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) Price Target Raised to C$145.00

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by CIBC from C$136.00 to C$145.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 30.34% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on L. Desjardins boosted their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$116.00 to C$124.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$127.00 to C$126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$130.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$118.00 to C$123.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$125.00 to C$126.50 in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$130.06.

Loblaw Companies stock traded up C$1.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$111.25. 269,505 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 527,575. The company has a market capitalization of C$36.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.69, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Loblaw Companies has a 12-month low of C$90.46 and a 12-month high of C$124.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$111.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$114.57.

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

