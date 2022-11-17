Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) Given New C$126.50 Price Target at Scotiabank

Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS:LBLCF – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$125.00 to C$126.50 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on LBLCF. TD Securities boosted their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$154.00 to C$160.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$118.00 to C$123.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$125.00 to C$127.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.50.

Get Loblaw Companies alerts:

Loblaw Companies Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:LBLCF remained flat at $80.00 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 50 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,831. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.50. Loblaw Companies has a 52 week low of $72.64 and a 52 week high of $95.55.

Loblaw Companies Company Profile

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Loblaw Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loblaw Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.