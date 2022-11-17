Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L) Declares $0.41 Quarterly Dividend

Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.405 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.

Loblaw Companies Stock Performance

Shares of L traded up C$0.81 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$110.57. The stock had a trading volume of 642,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,472. Loblaw Companies has a 12 month low of C$90.46 and a 12 month high of C$124.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$111.52 and a 200 day moving average price of C$114.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.69, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of C$36.23 billion and a PE ratio of 18.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on L. ATB Capital increased their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$135.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$125.00 to C$126.50 in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$130.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$126.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$118.00 to C$123.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$130.06.

About Loblaw Companies

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

Featured Stories

