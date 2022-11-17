loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) EVP Sells $377,500.00 in Stock

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) EVP Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.51, for a total transaction of $377,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,452,890 shares in the company, valued at $6,723,863.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Jeff Alexander Walsh also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, October 13th, Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 250,000 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.35, for a total transaction of $337,500.00.
- On Tuesday, September 13th, Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 250,000 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.59, for a total transaction of $397,500.00.
loanDepot Stock Performance
Shares of loanDepot stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 351,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 842,587. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.82. The firm has a market cap of $482.51 million, a PE ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 2.29. loanDepot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $6.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On loanDepot
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of loanDepot from $1.70 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of loanDepot to $3.25 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of loanDepot from $1.50 to $1.25 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of loanDepot from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.83.
About loanDepot
loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.
