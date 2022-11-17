loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) EVP Sells $377,500.00 in Stock

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) EVP Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.51, for a total transaction of $377,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,452,890 shares in the company, valued at $6,723,863.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jeff Alexander Walsh also recently made the following trade(s):

Get loanDepot alerts:

On Thursday, October 13th, Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 250,000 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.35, for a total transaction of $337,500.00.

On Tuesday, September 13th, Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 250,000 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.59, for a total transaction of $397,500.00.

loanDepot Stock Performance

Shares of loanDepot stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 351,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 842,587. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.82. The firm has a market cap of $482.51 million, a PE ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 2.29. loanDepot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $6.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On loanDepot

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of loanDepot in the third quarter valued at approximately $244,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of loanDepot by 88.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 119,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 56,000 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of loanDepot in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of loanDepot by 12.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,187,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after buying an additional 361,781 shares during the period. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of loanDepot by 450.0% in the third quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 90,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of loanDepot from $1.70 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of loanDepot to $3.25 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of loanDepot from $1.50 to $1.25 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of loanDepot from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.83.

About loanDepot

(Get Rating)

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for loanDepot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for loanDepot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.