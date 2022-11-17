LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) Trading 3.4% Higher

LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIVX – Get Rating) traded up 3.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.80 and last traded at $0.78. 136,358 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 1,123,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.75.

LiveXLive Media Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.91. The company has a market cap of $60.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

LiveXLive Media Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LiveXLive Media, Inc is a digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; and Slacker Radio, a streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LiveXLive Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveXLive Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.