Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Coverage Initiated at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from C$50.50 to C$50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lithium Americas has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $40.08.

Lithium Americas Price Performance

NYSE:LAC traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.56. 57,479 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,236,525. Lithium Americas has a 12-month low of $18.89 and a 12-month high of $41.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.28. The company has a current ratio of 52.06, a quick ratio of 52.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 8.3% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 99,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 169.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 100.0% in the third quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 23.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina.

Featured Articles

