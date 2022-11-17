Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Coverage Initiated at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from C$50.50 to C$50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lithium Americas has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $40.08.
NYSE:LAC traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.56. 57,479 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,236,525. Lithium Americas has a 12-month low of $18.89 and a 12-month high of $41.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.28. The company has a current ratio of 52.06, a quick ratio of 52.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.
Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina.
