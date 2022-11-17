Litecoin Cash Price Down 4.8% Over Last Week (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 16th. Litecoin Cash has a market cap of $1.71 million and approximately $357.09 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar.
Litecoin Cash Profile
Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 770,412,575 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 770,349,043.7084944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00229128 USD and is up 1.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $248.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash
