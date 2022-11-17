Liquity (LQTY) One Day Trading Volume Tops $763,554.23

Liquity (LQTY) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 16th. Liquity has a total market cap of $54.73 million and $763,554.23 worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Liquity token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.66 or 0.00003997 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Liquity has traded 13.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Liquity

Liquity launched on October 15th, 2020. Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,931,002 tokens. The official message board for Liquity is medium.com/liquity. Liquity’s official Twitter account is @liquityprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Liquity’s official website is www.liquity.org.

Liquity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw 0% interest loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD – a USD pegged stablecoin, and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of only 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort. Learn more about these mechanisms under Liquidations.Liquity as a protocol is non-custodial, immutable and governance-free.”

