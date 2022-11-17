Linear (LINA) Hits Market Cap of $60.06 Million

Linear (LINA) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 16th. One Linear coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Linear has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. Linear has a total market capitalization of $60.06 million and approximately $1.38 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Linear Profile

Linear launched on September 16th, 2020. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Linear is linear.finance. Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Linear Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Linear Finance is a cross-chain compatible, decentralized delta-one asset protocol to cost-effectively and instantly create, manage, and trade synthetic assets with unlimited liquidity.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linear directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Linear should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Linear using one of the exchanges listed above.

