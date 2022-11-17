LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of LightInTheBox from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th.

LightInTheBox Stock Performance

Shares of LightInTheBox stock opened at $1.11 on Friday. LightInTheBox has a 1 year low of $0.73 and a 1 year high of $1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $125.50 million, a P/E ratio of -22.20 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LightInTheBox

LightInTheBox ( NYSE:LITB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 6th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. LightInTheBox had a negative return on equity of 9.42% and a negative net margin of 1.25%. The business had revenue of $132.36 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in LightInTheBox stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LITB – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 34,382 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LightInTheBox Company Profile

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd. operates as a cross-border e-commerce platform that delivers products directly to its customers worldwide. The company provides customized, special occasion, and fast fashion apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as accessories and gadgets, home garden products, toys and hobbies, electronics and communication devices, and other products.

