Lifestyle Communities (OTCMKTS:LCOMF) Downgraded to “Hold” at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Lifestyle Communities (OTCMKTS:LCOMF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Lifestyle Communities Stock Performance

OTCMKTS LCOMF opened at 10.01 on Wednesday. Lifestyle Communities has a one year low of 10.01 and a one year high of 10.01.

About Lifestyle Communities

Lifestyle Communities Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides housing for its homeowners in community in Australia. The company operates 26 communities, including 19 in operation and 7 in planning or development. It serves working, semi-retired, and retired people. The company was formerly known as Namberry Limited and changed its name to Lifestyle Communities Limited in June 2007.

