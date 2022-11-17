Lifestyle Communities (OTCMKTS:LCOMF) Downgraded to “Hold” at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Lifestyle Communities (OTCMKTS:LCOMF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Lifestyle Communities Stock Performance
OTCMKTS LCOMF opened at 10.01 on Wednesday. Lifestyle Communities has a one year low of 10.01 and a one year high of 10.01.
About Lifestyle Communities
