Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) Price Target Cut to $15.00 by Analysts at Guggenheim

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Guggenheim to $15.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LTH. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Life Time Group from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Life Time Group from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Life Time Group from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Life Time Group from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Life Time Group from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.50.
Life Time Group Trading Down 2.1 %
NYSE LTH traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.38. 1,004 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 489,305. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Life Time Group has a 52 week low of $8.75 and a 52 week high of $23.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion and a PE ratio of -7.31.
Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.
