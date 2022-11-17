Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Short Interest Down 9.2% in October

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,480,000 shares, a drop of 9.2% from the October 15th total of 1,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 348,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days. Currently, 4.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Shares of Lennox International stock traded down $1.68 during trading on Thursday, hitting $265.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,734. The stock has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $236.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $227.40. Lennox International has a 52 week low of $182.85 and a 52 week high of $334.78.
A number of research firms recently commented on LII. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Lennox International from $251.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Lennox International from $221.00 to $219.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Lennox International from $235.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Lennox International from $201.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Lennox International from $249.00 to $238.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lennox International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $243.91.
Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.
