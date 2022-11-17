Legend Biotech (LEGN) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ: LEGN) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/1/2022 – Legend Biotech is now covered by analysts at Evercore ISI. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/1/2022 – Legend Biotech is now covered by analysts at Cowen Inc.. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/31/2022 – Legend Biotech is now covered by analysts at Guggenheim. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/13/2022 – Legend Biotech had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $63.00 to $60.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LEGN traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $51.26. The company had a trading volume of 18,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 700,558. Legend Biotech Co. has a 1-year low of $30.75 and a 1-year high of $57.67. The stock has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of -43.08 and a beta of -0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LEGN. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Legend Biotech by 197.1% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 26,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 17,596 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Legend Biotech by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 97,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,558,000 after purchasing an additional 23,107 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Legend Biotech by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 74.9% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Legend Biotech by 4.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.36% of the company’s stock.

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in revlimid-refractory multiple myeloma.

