Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA) Director Robert S. Miller Buys 5,000 Shares

Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA – Get Rating) Director Robert S. Miller purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.42 per share, for a total transaction of $27,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 24,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,668.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

LSEA stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.58. 62,726 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,564. Landsea Homes Co. has a 12 month low of $4.48 and a 12 month high of $9.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.47. The company has a market capitalization of $228.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.51.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Landsea Homes from $10.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Landsea Homes in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Landsea Homes from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Landsea Homes in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Landsea Homes in the first quarter worth about $89,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Landsea Homes in the first quarter worth about $94,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Landsea Homes in the second quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Landsea Homes in the third quarter worth about $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.17% of the company’s stock.

Landsea Homes Corporation designs, constructs, markets, and sells suburban and urban single-family detached and attached homes in California, Arizona, Florida, Texas, and Metro New York. It offers a range of properties, including entry-level and first-time move-up homes. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

