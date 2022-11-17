Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Sunday.

LE has been the topic of several other reports. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lands’ End to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Lands’ End to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th.

NASDAQ:LE opened at $9.60 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $317.90 million, a PE ratio of 33.10 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.89. Lands’ End has a fifty-two week low of $7.60 and a fifty-two week high of $29.70.

Lands’ End ( NASDAQ:LE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. Lands’ End had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 2.49%. The business had revenue of $351.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lands’ End will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LE. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 188.5% in the 2nd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. now owns 750,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,968,000 after purchasing an additional 490,191 shares during the last quarter. Towerview LLC increased its position in Lands’ End by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 686,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,300,000 after buying an additional 236,584 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Lands’ End by 356.9% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 192,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after buying an additional 150,193 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Lands’ End by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,439,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,112,000 after purchasing an additional 136,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Lands’ End by 366.7% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 91,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 71,500 shares in the last quarter. 40.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lands’ End, Inc is a multi-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, and footwear, as well as home products. It operates through the following segments: US eCommerce, Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail. The company was founded by Gary C. Comer in 1963 and is headquartered in Dodgeville, WI.

