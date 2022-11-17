Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) Short Interest Update

Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,820,000 shares, a drop of 8.5% from the October 15th total of 1,990,000 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 704,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Institutional Trading of Ladder Capital

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LADR. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ladder Capital during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Ladder Capital during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ladder Capital during the third quarter valued at $61,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ladder Capital during the second quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 14.4% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares during the period. 60.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ladder Capital alerts:

Ladder Capital Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:LADR traded down $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $10.74. 5,651 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 664,034. Ladder Capital has a 12 month low of $8.67 and a 12 month high of $12.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 88.12 and a quick ratio of 88.12.

Ladder Capital Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.57%. This is an increase from Ladder Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.55%.

LADR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ladder Capital in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ladder Capital in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ladder Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.50.

About Ladder Capital

(Get Rating)

The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ladder Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ladder Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.