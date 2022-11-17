Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) Short Interest Up 8.4% in October

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,350,000 shares, a growth of 8.4% from the October 15th total of 7,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 663,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.6 days. Currently, 19.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Kymera Therapeutics Stock Down 2.9 %

NASDAQ:KYMR traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $28.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 694,391. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.36. Kymera Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $13.15 and a twelve month high of $66.45.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.09). Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 34.20% and a negative net margin of 334.72%. The company had revenue of $9.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.42 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kymera Therapeutics will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Kymera Therapeutics

In other news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 545,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.00 per share, with a total value of $14,183,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,480,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,499,292. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 545,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.00 per share, with a total value of $14,183,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,480,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,499,292. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Venture Fund X. L.P. Atlas sold 96,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $2,899,361.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,440,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,335,067.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 597,246 shares of company stock worth $17,971,202 over the last three months. Insiders own 17.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 338.8% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 147.4% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 7,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 4,273 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 14.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KYMR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.40.

Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, macrophage activation syndrome, general pustular psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

Further Reading

