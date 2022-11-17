Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.18-$0.22 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.82. The company issued revenue guidance of $155-$195 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $244.43 million.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Trading Down 4.7 %

NASDAQ KLIC traded down $2.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $45.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,014,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 765,522. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 52 week low of $35.95 and a 52 week high of $73.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.00.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is a boost from Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KLIC. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

In related news, SVP Robert Nestor Chylak sold 1,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total transaction of $46,811.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,928 shares in the company, valued at $1,026,495.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kulicke and Soffa Industries

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KLIC. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 2,368 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 1st quarter worth $602,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 31,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 10,110 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 150,077 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,407,000 after acquiring an additional 10,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 59,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.84% of the company’s stock.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company manufactures and sells advanced displays; die-transfer, flip-chip, and TCB advanced packaging products; ball bonder, die-attach, electronics assembly, lithography, wafer-level bonder, and wedge bonder products; consumables, such as capillaries, dicing blades, and wedge bonds; and auto offline programming, KNet PLUS, and new product introduction/manufacturing execution system software products.

