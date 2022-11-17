Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.19

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 16th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the semiconductor company on Monday, January 9th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. This is an increase from Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries has increased its dividend by an average of 17.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a payout ratio of 17.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Kulicke and Soffa Industries to earn $3.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.0%.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Stock Down 4.7 %

NASDAQ:KLIC opened at $45.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.32. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 12 month low of $35.95 and a 12 month high of $73.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity at Kulicke and Soffa Industries

KLIC has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th.

In related news, SVP Robert Nestor Chylak sold 1,228 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total value of $46,811.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,928 shares in the company, valued at $1,026,495.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 64.0% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 23,902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 9,329 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 122.7% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 6,823 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 3.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $602,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $541,000. Institutional investors own 99.84% of the company’s stock.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company manufactures and sells advanced displays; die-transfer, flip-chip, and TCB advanced packaging products; ball bonder, die-attach, electronics assembly, lithography, wafer-level bonder, and wedge bonder products; consumables, such as capillaries, dicing blades, and wedge bonds; and auto offline programming, KNet PLUS, and new product introduction/manufacturing execution system software products.

See Also

