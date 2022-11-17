Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.29-$0.32 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.49 billion-$1.52 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.51 billion. Krispy Kreme also updated its FY22 guidance to $0.29-0.32 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DNUT. Citigroup upped their price objective on Krispy Kreme from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday. CL King upped their price objective on Krispy Kreme from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Krispy Kreme from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Krispy Kreme from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, HSBC lowered Krispy Kreme from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Krispy Kreme presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.14.

NASDAQ:DNUT opened at $14.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -207.83, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.41. Krispy Kreme has a 1 year low of $11.25 and a 1 year high of $19.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Krispy Kreme ( NASDAQ:DNUT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $375.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.94 million. Krispy Kreme had a negative net margin of 0.77% and a positive return on equity of 2.15%. Krispy Kreme’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Krispy Kreme will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th were paid a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 25th. Krispy Kreme’s payout ratio is -199.97%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Krispy Kreme in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Krispy Kreme by 28.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Krispy Kreme by 178.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,777 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Krispy Kreme by 292.0% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 4,918 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Krispy Kreme during the 3rd quarter worth $133,000. 76.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates through an omni-channel business model to provide doughnut experiences and produce doughnuts. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Market Development. It also produces cookies, brownies, cookie cakes, ice cream, cookie-wiches, and cold milk, as well as doughnut mixes, other ingredients, and doughnut-making equipment.

