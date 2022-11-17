Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) Price Target Raised to $18.00 at CL King

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Rating) had its target price upped by CL King from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on DNUT. HSBC cut Krispy Kreme from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Krispy Kreme from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Krispy Kreme from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on Krispy Kreme from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Krispy Kreme from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Krispy Kreme presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.14.

Krispy Kreme Stock Down 0.5 %

DNUT traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $14.47. 1,921 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 730,307. Krispy Kreme has a twelve month low of $11.25 and a twelve month high of $19.55. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -207.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.45.

Krispy Kreme Dividend Announcement

Krispy Kreme ( NASDAQ:DNUT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $375.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.94 million. Krispy Kreme had a positive return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 0.77%. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Krispy Kreme will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th were given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 25th. Krispy Kreme’s payout ratio is -199.97%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Krispy Kreme

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Krispy Kreme in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Krispy Kreme during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Krispy Kreme during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Krispy Kreme by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Krispy Kreme by 178.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,777 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.51% of the company’s stock.

About Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates through an omni-channel business model to provide doughnut experiences and produce doughnuts. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Market Development. It also produces cookies, brownies, cookie cakes, ice cream, cookie-wiches, and cold milk, as well as doughnut mixes, other ingredients, and doughnut-making equipment.

