Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) Price Target Raised to $15.00 at Citigroup

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Citigroup from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

DNUT has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Krispy Kreme from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. HSBC lowered Krispy Kreme from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Krispy Kreme from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Krispy Kreme currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.14.

DNUT stock opened at $14.55 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -207.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.41. Krispy Kreme has a 1 year low of $11.25 and a 1 year high of $19.55.

Krispy Kreme ( NASDAQ:DNUT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $375.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.94 million. Krispy Kreme had a negative net margin of 0.77% and a positive return on equity of 2.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Krispy Kreme will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th were paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 25th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Krispy Kreme’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -199.97%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Krispy Kreme in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Krispy Kreme during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Krispy Kreme by 28.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Krispy Kreme by 178.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,777 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.51% of the company’s stock.

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates through an omni-channel business model to provide doughnut experiences and produce doughnuts. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Market Development. It also produces cookies, brownies, cookie cakes, ice cream, cookie-wiches, and cold milk, as well as doughnut mixes, other ingredients, and doughnut-making equipment.

