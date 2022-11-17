KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) Shares Bought by Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd

Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd grew its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Get Rating) by 35.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the second quarter valued at $318,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 244.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,730,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,678 shares in the last quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 25.1% in the second quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 130,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,286,000 after purchasing an additional 26,215 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 217.1% in the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 283,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,285,000 after purchasing an additional 194,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the second quarter worth $5,511,000.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA KWEB traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,740,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,253,650. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a twelve month low of $17.22 and a twelve month high of $51.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.81 and its 200-day moving average is $27.42.

