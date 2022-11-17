KORE Group (NYSE:KORE) Price Target Lowered to $6.50 at Cowen

KORE Group (NYSE:KORE – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Cowen to $6.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 168.60% from the company’s previous close.
KORE has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on KORE Group from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen reduced their price objective on KORE Group from $12.50 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on KORE Group from $3.50 to $2.20 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.94.
KORE Group Trading Down 2.0 %
KORE stock traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $2.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 305 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,031. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.08. KORE Group has a 12-month low of $1.91 and a 12-month high of $7.71. The firm has a market cap of $184.50 million, a PE ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.26.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On KORE Group
KORE Group Company Profile
KORE Group Holdings, Inc provides Internet of Things (IoT) services and solutions worldwide. It offers connectivity, location-based, device solutions, and managed and professional services that are used in the development and support of IoT technology for the Machine-to-Machine market. The company provides Connectivity-as-a-Service; IoT solutions and analytics to fleet tracking companies; and asset monitoring, communications, and industrial IoT services.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on KORE Group (KORE)
- Is Advance Auto Parts a Buy After its Earnings Crash?
- BJ’s Wholesale Club: Beware The Sell-Side
- The Next Catalyst For Mullen Automotive Stock Is December 23rd
- NVIDIA’s Rally Picks Up Pace Into Year End
- Nothing Micro About Super Micro Computer’s Price & Earnings Gains
Receive News & Ratings for KORE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KORE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.