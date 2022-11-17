KORE Group (NYSE:KORE) Price Target Lowered to $6.50 at Cowen

KORE Group (NYSE:KORE – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Cowen to $6.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 168.60% from the company’s previous close.

KORE has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on KORE Group from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen reduced their price objective on KORE Group from $12.50 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on KORE Group from $3.50 to $2.20 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.94.

KORE Group Trading Down 2.0 %

KORE stock traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $2.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 305 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,031. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.08. KORE Group has a 12-month low of $1.91 and a 12-month high of $7.71. The firm has a market cap of $184.50 million, a PE ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KORE Group

KORE Group Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of KORE Group in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of KORE Group by 53.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of KORE Group in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in KORE Group during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in KORE Group during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 53.72% of the company’s stock.

KORE Group Holdings, Inc provides Internet of Things (IoT) services and solutions worldwide. It offers connectivity, location-based, device solutions, and managed and professional services that are used in the development and support of IoT technology for the Machine-to-Machine market. The company provides Connectivity-as-a-Service; IoT solutions and analytics to fleet tracking companies; and asset monitoring, communications, and industrial IoT services.

