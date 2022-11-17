Koovs (LON:KOOV) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $3.20

Koovs PLC (LON:KOOV – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3.20 ($0.04) and traded as high as GBX 3.20 ($0.04). Koovs shares last traded at GBX 3.20 ($0.04), with a volume of 94,423 shares.

Koovs Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3.20. The stock has a market capitalization of £12.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.80.

About Koovs

(Get Rating)

Koovs plc supplies branded fashion garments and accessories through online fashion store, Koovs.com in India. The company offers dresses, tops, jumpsuits and playsuits, skirts, jeans, trousers and leggings, shorts, cardigans and pullovers, and coats and jackets for women; and shirts, T-shirts and polo shirts, jeans, vests, trousers and chinos, joggers, knitwear, shorts, hoodies and sweatshirts, coats and jackets, underwear and socks, loungewear, and tailoring for men.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Koovs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koovs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.