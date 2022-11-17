KonPay (KON) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $105.92 Million

KonPay (KON) traded up 8.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 17th. One KonPay token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0227 or 0.00000137 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. KonPay has a market cap of $105.92 million and $281,370.16 worth of KonPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, KonPay has traded up 4.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KonPay Profile

KonPay was first traded on June 9th, 2022. KonPay’s total supply is 3,200,000,000 tokens. KonPay’s official Twitter account is @konpay_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for KonPay is konpay.io.

Buying and Selling KonPay

According to CryptoCompare, “The goal of KONPAY is to build a new payment service system that can improve the problems of high fees and long settlement cycles, which were structurally inevitable in the existing payment system. It will provide a new solution for fees and settlement cycles by utilizing blockchain smart contracts and crypto-economy to replace various intermediaries in the existing payment system.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KonPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KonPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KonPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

