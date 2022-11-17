Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.23, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 3.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS.

Kohl’s Stock Performance

Kohl’s stock opened at $29.80 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.56. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Kohl’s has a fifty-two week low of $24.61 and a fifty-two week high of $64.38.

Kohl’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Transactions at Kohl’s

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KSS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Kohl’s from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen downgraded shares of Kohl’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.40.

In related news, Director Peter Boneparth acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.01 per share, with a total value of $750,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,707. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Jonas Prising acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.67 per share, with a total value of $296,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,799,396.49. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter Boneparth acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.01 per share, for a total transaction of $750,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,707. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Kohl’s

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kohl’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the first quarter worth $93,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 60.1% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the first quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 21.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

