Koç Holding A.S. (OTCMKTS:KHOLY) Shares Up 0.4%

Koç Holding A.S. (OTCMKTS:KHOLY – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $16.80 and last traded at $16.75. 530 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 34,972 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.69.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.54.

Koç Holding A.S. Company Profile

Koç Holding A.S., through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy, automotive, consumer durables, finance, and other businesses in Turkey and internationally. The company's energy business operates petroleum refineries; distributes petroleum products and liquefied petroleum gases; and generates electricity through hydroelectric, natural gas, coal, thermal, and solar power and other renewable plants.

