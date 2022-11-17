KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) Short Interest Up 8.5% in October

KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,050,000 shares, a growth of 8.5% from the October 15th total of 2,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,750,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 4.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insider Transactions at KnowBe4

In other news, Director Kevin Klausmeyer sold 5,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.04, for a total transaction of $106,776.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,900.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other KnowBe4 news, Director Shrikrishna Venkataraman sold 86,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total value of $1,897,155.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 377,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,305,657.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin Klausmeyer sold 5,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.04, for a total value of $106,776.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,900.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 522,149 shares of company stock worth $11,973,049. 5.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get KnowBe4 alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KnowBe4

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KNBE. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of KnowBe4 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in KnowBe4 by 144.8% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KnowBe4 in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of KnowBe4 during the third quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of KnowBe4 by 4,368.0% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 4,499 shares during the period. 43.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KnowBe4 Price Performance

A number of research firms have weighed in on KNBE. DA Davidson cut KnowBe4 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $24.90 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on KnowBe4 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Wolfe Research lowered KnowBe4 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Cowen lowered KnowBe4 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $28.00 to $24.90 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered KnowBe4 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $25.00 to $24.90 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:KNBE traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $24.57. 10,175 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,592,848. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 245.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.40. KnowBe4 has a 12 month low of $13.78 and a 12 month high of $26.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.78 and a 200-day moving average of $19.45.

KnowBe4 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of its Software-as-a-Service-based security awareness platform. The company provides a platform incorporating security awareness training and simulated phishing with analytics and reporting that helps organizations manage the ongoing problem of social engineering.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for KnowBe4 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KnowBe4 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.