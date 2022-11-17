KnightSwan Acquisition Co. (NYSE:KNSW) Short Interest Update

KnightSwan Acquisition Co. (NYSE:KNSW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 11.8% from the October 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KnightSwan Acquisition

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Starboard Value LP bought a new position in shares of KnightSwan Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $7,448,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of KnightSwan Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $3,347,000. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of KnightSwan Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $3,009,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of KnightSwan Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $2,487,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of KnightSwan Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $1,503,000. 68.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KnightSwan Acquisition Stock Performance

KNSW traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.13. The stock had a trading volume of 20 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,387. KnightSwan Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.84 and a 1-year high of $10.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.99.

KnightSwan Acquisition Company Profile

KnightSwan Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, consolidation, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses in cloud, cybersecurity, and mission intelligence sectors.

